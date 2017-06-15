EN
    14:38, 15 June 2017

    Mayweather v McGregor superfight confirmed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The media reports that the long-anticipated fight between the great Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor was confirmed to take place on August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    According to Eurosport, McGregor has agreed that this will be a boxing match, with a boxing undercard to be organized by Mayweather Promotions.

    The pair will fight at the boxing junior middleweight weight limit of 154 pounds and the fighters will use 10-ounce gloves, heavier than anything McGregor has fought with in MMA.

    It's official! @jamielynn @mayweatherpromotions @bigboymansion @girlcollection @themoneyteam @melissiarene @badmedina @moneyyaya @kingkoraun @zion_mayweather @jirahmayweather #TMT #TBE #MayweatherPromotions

    Публикация от Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) Июн 14 2017 в 2:30 PDT

