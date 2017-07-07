MAZ vehicles now assembled in Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The automobile assembly plant of Hyundai Trans Auto started to assemble the vehicles of the Belarusian automobile engineering company MAZ in Almaty, Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the MAZ website.

Hyundai Trans Auto started the production of the heavy trucks MAZ 5516X5 and MAZ 6501H9 with a load capacity of 20 tonnes.



"When selecting the Kazakhstani partners we took into account the company's experience in motor vehicle production and its reputation. Today we see that a good job has been done. MAZ vehicles made in Kazakhstan correspond to all technical criteria. They are reliable high-quality vehicles that do not differ from their analogues made in Belarus," MAZ Deputy Commercial Director Sergei Zakharevich said.



Today there are 12 authorized MAZ maintenance stations in Kazakhstan. "MAZ in interested in promoting cooperation with Kazakhstan. The company is ready to showcase at fairs and exhibitions and present new models of MAZ trucks, special and passenger vehicles," the post on the website reads.



MAZ has been closely cooperating with Kazakhstan since 2010 when MAZ Kazakhstan Trading House was established. Today MAZ operates a distribution network in the country, which includes nine dealers.



Hyundai Trans Auto is affiliated with the Astana Motors group of companies. In 2016 the enterprise became MAZ' official partner and dealer in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .