Mazhilis Chairman received Belarus Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatullin received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Republic of Belarus in Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkassov.

Nurlan Nigmatullin and Anatoly Nichkassov discussed topical issues of bilateral interaction including development of inter-parliamentary dialogue and shared opinions about Nursultan Nazarbayev's Message about redistribution of the authority among the government bodies of Kazakhstan.

Anatoly Nichkassov emphasized that the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan show the high level of maturity of all branches of the authority when the country says that it is ready for democratic transition to a new system of public administration.

"In Belarus we watch the process of implementation of the existing programs in Kazakhstan. The reforms initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev represent for us an example of effective modern development, conforming to the modern economic and political situation. We consider that the work carried out by the President of Kazakhstan in many respects promotes peace around the world and in the region", - Nichkassov told.

The Belarusian diplomat thanked Kazakhstan for supporting Belarus's entry in SCO and CICMA as an observer.

The parties noted productive cooperation of the two countries during 25 years of diplomatic relations.

According to Nigmatullin, there has been created a strong regulatory framework of interaction which counts over 70 bilateral documents signed at different levels. It was noted also that the positions of Kazakhstan and Belarus generally match in the issues of regional and international policy. Kazakhstan is one of three main trading partners of Belarus within the CIS.

The parties noted that in order to increase goods turnover between the countries not only the available capacity of two states, but also the new opportunities of EEU should be used.

Nigmatullin expressed confidence that the two countries continue close partnership also during Kazakhstan's membership in the UN Security Council.