Mazhilis Chairman received UK Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today speaker of the Mazhilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has received UK Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kazakhstan Michael Gifford, Kazinform refers to the press service of Mazhilis.

Nurlan Nigmatulin started the conversation with congratulation of the Ambassador with beginning of his mission in Kazakhstan. The speaker of Mazhilis underlined that development of partnership with Great Britain is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy.

Michael Gifford replied it was his honor to work in Kazakhstan, the country which has strong ties with Great Britain based on mutual interest and respect.

Speaking about the major tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan in January Message, Nurlan Nigmatulin emphasized interest of Kazakhstan to strengthen partnership in the spheres of innovation technologies and digitalization.

According to Mazhilis Chairman, experience of the British Parliament in the matters of legislative framework of development of digital economy, provision of digital service, functioning of innovation centers and startups present special interest to Kazakhstan parliamentarians. Nigmatulin noted the importance to hold meetings of the relevant committees and interparliamentarian cooperation groups on a regular basis.

Michael Gifford thanked Kazakhstan for chairmanship in the UNSC and underlined the importance of the speech of Kazakhstan President delivered in the UNSC session.

In conclusion of the meeting Nurlan Nigmatulin and Michael Gifford expressed confidence in further consolidation of Kazakhstan-British relations as well as between the two countries' parliaments.