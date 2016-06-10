EN
    14:25, 10 June 2016 | GMT +6

    McDonald's restaurant opened in Almaty (PHOTOS)

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - McDonald's restaurant opened in Almaty. It's the second McDonald's in Kazakhstan, the first one is in Astana.

    During the opening ceremony head of Medeu district of Almaty Erzhan Zhilkibayev noted that opening of the restaurant allowed to create 150 new jobs and ensure additional taxation income in the future.

    "It's a well-known brand and we are glad that it came to Kazakhstan and our city. This is an image of our district and the city. We will continue to support such projects," he said.

    At the opening ceremony the restaurant rendered charitable assistance to "Meyirim" rehabilitation center in the amount of 5 million tenge.

    The restaurant has over 200 seats and outdoor summer area.

    It is planned to open the second restaurant in Almaty in autumn.

    As of today, 36 thousand McDonald's restaurants work in 120 world countries providing jobs to about 1.7 million people.

