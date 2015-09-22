McDonalds fined $4,800 for coffee spilled on child

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow's Tverskoi District Court has ruled that McDonalds pay 320,000 rubles ($4,800) in a lawsuit by a Moscow resident whose three-year-old daughter was burned by spilled coffee at a McDonald's restaurant, RAPSI reports quoting the court.

The court thus partially upheld the plaintiff's suit for 5 million rubles ($75,830) in damages. T "The lawsuit was partially satisfied. The court ordered that the company pay 300,000 rubles ($4,550) in moral damages and 20,000 ($300) in legal costs," the court's press service said. According to the plaintiff, last April he and his wife and daughter visited a McDonalds restaurant. The man and his daughter came up to a cashier to make an order. While filling the order, the cashier spilled a hot coffee on the child. The girl sustained burns on her neck and torso. The plaintiff requested moral damages from McDonalds and legal costs, or $75,830 in total. Kazinform refers to Russian Legal Information Agency (RAPSI).