McGinn’s late goal confirms Northern Ireland’s famous win over Ukraine

It needed something remarkable for Michael O'Neill to surpass the achievement of leading Northern Ireland to their first European Championship as group winners. Something remarkable happened here. A masterful display from manager and players alike eliminated Ukraine and revitalised Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching the last 16.

For the second consecutive game Northern Ireland players slumped to their knees on the final whistle, only this time to absorb the magnitude of victory. A first win at the Euros, a first win at any major tournament since the defeat of Spain at the 1982 World Cup, was within their grasp the moment Gareth McAuley flew through the air, rain and hailstones to score an outstanding header shortly after half-time. A small slice of history was confirmed when the substitute Niall McGinn slotted home in stoppage time. Substitutions were just one aspect of the game that O’Neill called to perfection.

The threat of elimination from the tournament prompted the boldest moves of O’Neill’s reign as Northern Ireland manager. Out went Kyle Lafferty and four others from Sunday’s starting lineup against Poland. “After what happened against Poland you do question yourself a little bit,” O’Neill said of the changes. “I watched the game again from the different camera angles that Uefa provide and felt we needed more running power through the middle of the team and out wide.”

