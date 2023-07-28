EN
    07:53, 28 July 2023

    Measles cases on the rise in Atyrau region

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region has recorded 202 confirmed cases of measles, Kazinform reports.

    As Guldana Beissenbaikyzy, Chief Expert of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Department, says, cases of measles are on the rise in the region this year.

    202 people have tested positive for the disease. Another 19 people are waiting for test results.

    Almost all those who caught measles are children under 14. Less than 10% of those infected were vaccinated.

    The last time the region recorded a measles outbreak was in 2019, when the number of confirmed cases exceeded 700.


