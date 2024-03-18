EN
What's trending:
    15:36, 18 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Measles cases on the rise in Kyrgyzstan

    measles
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    Measles cases are surging in Kyrgyzstan with the most cases registered in the capital, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    As of March 12, 2024, there were reported 5,446 measles cases. Of which 1,653 cases account for Bishkek, 907 for Osh region, and 1,228 for Chu region, the republican immunological prophylaxis center of the Kyrgyz Healthcare Ministry said in a statement.

    The main cause of the rise in measles cases is the planned vaccination refusal.

    The Healthcare Ministry of Kyrgyzstan launched the second stage of the measles immunization campaign in Jalalabad region. Measles vaccination is free of charge.

    Measles Central Asia Kyrgyzstan
