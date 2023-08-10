EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:10, 10 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Measles cases rise in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 3,037 measles cases were confirmed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    The most cases of 1,101 were recorded in Almaty followed by 430 in Zhambyl region, 352 in Almaty region, 237 in Atyrau region, 209 in Astana and 194 in Shymkent, Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmaganbetova told a briefing.

    Of which 60% or 1,282 account for those who refused measles vaccination.

    She added necessary measures are being taken to stabilize the measles epidemiological situation.


    Tags:
    Measles Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!