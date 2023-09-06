Measles outbreak registered in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Doctors in Kyrgyzstan recorded a seasonal outbreak of measles. In total, about 2 thousand cases were registered, the Republican headquarters of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kazinform cites Kabar.

At the same time, a gradual decrease in the level of the disease by 15% is observed.

Meanwhile, additional departments were opened in the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital. According to doctors, new patients continue to arrive.

These are those who have not been vaccinated, and children under one year old. To date, 52 patients are being treated at the hospital, the report said.

To prevent the disease, timely vaccination is necessary, doctors noted.