Measles situation in Kazakh capital remains tense, chief state sanitary doctor

Since the beginning of the year the Kazakh capital recorded 576 initial, 216 confirmed measles cases, including 152 cases detected among children under 14 years old. The measles situation in the Kazakh capital remains tense as up to 40 measles cases are registered daily, chief state sanitary doctor of the city Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing.

She stressed 92% of 152 measles cases were detected among unvaccinated children.

As of today, 10,371 kids, or 9.8% were vaccinated as part of the catch-up vaccination against measles. Since November 6 last year 67,168 people or 55.5% of people eligible for additional mass vaccination were administered vaccines against measles.

The chief state sanitary doctor reminded that measles is a dangerous virus that can cause severe complications such as pneumonia, and encephalitis.

The only way to protect from measles is to get vaccinated.