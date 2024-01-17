EN
    15:35, 17 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Measles situation remains unfavorable in 3 Kazakh regions as cases continue to grow

    measles
    Photo: gov.kz

    Kazakh health minister Azhar Giniyat spoke about the epidemiological situation with measles in the country, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports. 

    Speaking on the sidelines of the Majilis, the minister said that the measles incidence has been down 11% across the country.

    The number of measles cases has been on the downspring in the country’s 10 regions in the past three weeks. The measles situation is stabilizing, remains flat in seven regions, said Giniyat.

    According to her, three regions of the country see the situation with measles unfavorable, as the number of cases grows.

    They include Aktobe, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions. Under-vaccination remains in these regions, with the coverage of the people with vaccines the lowest countrywide, said the Kazakh health minister.

