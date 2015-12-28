Measures on bringing investment climate in Kazakhstan to OECD requirements to be taken in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Measures on bringing the investment climate in Kazakhstan to the standards of the OECD will be taken in 2016, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev informed at the Government sitting.

The anti-crisis plan of Kazakhstan consists of two parts: formation of a new structured economy within five main directions outlined by President N. Nazarbayev in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address and urgent measures of stimulation of the growth of the economy.

"The fourth direction is the foundation of the new investment policy. In order to increase the inflow of the investments in the economy of the country in the first quarter of 2016, the additional plan providing for improvement of the investment climate and bringing it to the standards of the OECD will be adopted. The Government Council and regional councils responsible for this work will be established in January 2016," Y. Dossyave said.

According to him, investment programs on development of six macro regions - Southern, Northern, Central-Eastern, Western, Almaty and Astana - will be worked out by July 2016. Besides, some amendments to the budget law will be made by March 2016.

In order to activate the mechanisms of the public-private partnership, the Road Map on implementation of public-private partnership projects in different spheres will be adopted by March 2016 as well. These are a few of the planned measures.