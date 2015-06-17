Measures on countering corruption in quasi-public sector discussed in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova held a sitting of the commission on prevention of corruption with the participation of governors of the regions and mayors of Astana and Almaty and members of regional anti-corruption commissions.

"The new anti-corruption strategy for 2015-2025 was approved by the President of Kazakhstan on December 26, 2014. This is a program document of the state that outlines the policy aimed at countering corruption in the nearest future. The plans of centrals and local executive bodies have to be corrected taking into consideration new requirements," G. Abdykalikova said.

She emphasized that it was necessary to jointly address the problems in the sphere of public procurement and procurement in the quasi-public sector and in the sphere of natural monopolies and ensure transparence of the work of authorized bodies and entities of the natural monopolies including the issues of tariff setting.