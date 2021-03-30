Measures to develop machinery discussed in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online general meeting of the Association of Kazakhstan Machinery Industry debating the further measures to develop the industry has taken place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Meiram Pshembayev, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Kazakhstan Machinery Industry noted that the domestic machinery is vibrant in the context of the current realities. In order to maintain the levels of output in the industry the Government has adopted the support measures worked out by the business community, as follows: deferral of taxes and payments for enterprises in the machinery, deferral of arrears on loans, possibility of concluding offtake agreements with manufacturing enterprises in the quasi-sector’s procurements, to ensure the funds provided to obtain special and agricultural machinery do not decrease, and to introduce additions and changes to the Entrepreneurial and Tax Codes regarding the improvement of business climate and the creation of new projects.

Notably, in 2020, with the participation of the Association of Kazakhstan Machinery Industry, Kazakh Government the draft law on industrial policy was drawn up as well as the establishment of the Industrial Development Fund and the International Center for development of oil and gas machinery manufacturing was approved, which are to give impetus to the post-crisis recovery and further development of the industry.

The measures are said to aim to increase the competitiveness of the domestic engineering companies, maintain the levels of output, and ensure growth in machinery and metal processing.