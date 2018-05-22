Measures to fight international terrorism in CSTO's focus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Additional measures to counteract international terrorism and extremism will be discussed during the session of the committee of secretaries of security councils of the CSTO member states in Astana, Kazakhstan on 24 May, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

According to the source, a broad range of modern challenges and threats negatively affecting the situation in the collective security area will be discussed, BelTA reports.

The CSTO secretary general will inform participants of the meeting about additional measures to counteract international terrorism and extremism in the CSTO format. The measures are suggested by the CSTO Secretariat to fulfill decisions made by the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan on 14 October 2016.



The committee of secretaries of security councils of the CSTO member states will also discuss a draft resolution on amending the regulation on the working group of experts on fighting terrorism and extremism under the aegis of the committee of secretaries of security councils of the CSTO member states. Participants of the meeting will discuss a plan for the joint training of command and control bodies as well as forces and assets of the CSTO collective security system in 2019.



They will also talk over a plan for consultations between representatives of the CSTO member states on matters of foreign policy, security, and defense in H2 2018 - H1 2019.



The committee is expected to approve an action plan on developing a coordinated information policy for the benefit of the CSTO member states.



The action plan has already gone through intrastate approval procedures. It has been prepared to implement joint practical measures meant to further develop the coordinated information policy for the benefit of the CSTO member states, form an effective information system for responding to negative information impacts in an adequate and timely manner.