Measures to prevent religious radicalism discussed in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Minister of Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev took part in the Interregional Seminar on Prevention of Religious Radicalism and Extremism in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The issues of religious relations require the most serious attention. It is here that we see how the religiosity in people can outstrip the pace of the formation of religious culture. This contributes to the growth of susceptibility to radical ideology. Therefore, the rapid growth of religiosity can carry potential threats. We must take into account the multi-ethnical and multi-confessional nature of the country. And in these conditions, a secular system is the only true way of state's development. In a secular state, conditions are equal for everyone, regardless of their feelings towards religion," said Nurlan Yermekbayev.

The Minister told the participants about the main provisions of the Concept of State Policy in the Religious Sphere for 2017-2020, noting that it offers a new format of state-confessional relations. The goal of the state policy in this sphere is the formation of an effective Kazakhstani model of the state and church interaction, based on the priorities of a secular state and zero tolerance for destructive ideologies.

Within the framework of his working visit to Atyrau region Minister Yermekbayev also held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement bodies, the chairmen of the regional and district antiterrorist commissions under the regional administration.

Upon the end of the visit, the Minister stressed the importance of awareness raising activities for prevention of religious radicalism and extremism.