ASTANA. KAZINFORM Meat production in Kazakhstan in 2018 made 270,550 tonnes that is 8% more compared to 2017, Kazinform learnt from the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

Milk production was raised to 535,501tonnes (+10%). The volume of flour made 4,036,460 tonnes (+0.7%), sugar - 283,134 tonnes (-23.9%) and cereals - 81,327 tonnes (+15%).