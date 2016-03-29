Meat products trade between EEU member states increased by 29%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The trade of meat products between the EEU member states increased by 29%, dairy products - by 10%, vegetables - by 37% and the trade of fruits grew two times, director of the department for agricultural policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission Stanislav Buben told at the Moscow Economic Forum, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informs.

He noted that since the establishment of the Customs Union between Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia the total increase of the agricultural production made 28% in 2014. In 2015, the index of physical volume grew 3% more.

He also stressed that the growth of agricultural production will allow to increase the level of self-sustainability of the EEU countries in terms of the main agricultural products up to 88.6%.

Besides, S. Buben emphasized that despite the reduction of the figures of internal and mutual trade of agricultural products in terms of the cost in 2015, the figures of export and mutual trade of the EEU member states grow.