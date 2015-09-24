EN
    18:16, 24 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Mecca stampede victims number rose up to 453

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of victims of the stampede near Mecca grew up to 453 people, 719 were injured, Civil Defense of Saudi Arabia reports via its account in Twitter.

    Earlier, mass media reported on 310 deaths and 613 injuries among the pilgrims performing Hajj. 4,000 medical workers andmore than 200 ambulances are involved in rescue operations, RIA Novosti reports. The tragedy took place in Mina some five kilometers away from Mecca during a ritual known as "stoning the devil" when Muslims throw stones at a rock, symbolically rejecting evil, Sputniknews says.

