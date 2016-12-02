Mechanics set up new bicycles of “Astana”

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - General Manager of Pro Team Astana Alexander Vinokurov has posted on his Instagram a video showing how mechanics assemble new bicycles.

"There are three things in life one can stare at forever: fire, running water and the mechanics of "Astana" setting up new bicycles", Vinokurov wrote.

Recently "Astana" team presented the new uniform, new bicycles "Argon18" and the new goals for the season of 2017 without Nibali.

The Sicilian has been winning three Grand Tours for last four years, however the leader role is now switched to Fabio Arou who will be focused on Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España 2017.