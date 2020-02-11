Medal established to commemorate 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President signed a decree On the commemorative medal on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

It is established to reward nationals of Kazakhstan and foreign citizens who significantly contributed to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, development of the constitutional framework of Kazakhstan, protection of the constitutional law and human liberties and to mark the 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.