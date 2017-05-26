Medeo to host Azia zhuldyzy festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Almaty akim Bauyrzhan Baibek, Asia Zhuldyzy (Star of Asia) festival will take place on the high-mountain skating rink Medeo this August, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Today I spoke about two new projects we are planning to implement. Almaty residents and Kazakhstanis, in general, loved the Azia dauysy project. Therefore, in order to show Medeo, Shymbulak and, basically to raise the tourist potential of Almaty, we want to launch Asia Zhuldyzy project, Baibek said during his interview following the session of the National Commission for the implementation of the program for modernization of public consciousness initiated by President Nazarbayev.

Mr. Baibek added that the festival will be dated to the Almaty Day celebrated in August.

Also, according to him, the city is planning to establish an Ethnoland where guests and residents of Almaty will be able to learn about the history of the city at the territory of Kazakhfilm Studios.

Bauyrzhan Baibek also added that the Almaty financial institute plans to implement about 20 projects worth 1 billion tenge. For example, in the new Nauryzbay district, entrepreneurs will build a hospital with 500-bed places and a school for 1200 pupils.