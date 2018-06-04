Media center of SCO Summit to open on June 6

QINGDAO. KAZINFORM The media center of the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit will open to journalists from both home and abroad on June 6, the organizer said on Sunday.

According to Hou Xiaodong, deputy director of the center, the building covers 35,000 square meters and will provide services for about 3,000 registered journalists, Xinhua reports.

The center will be open from June 6 to 11.

The 18th SCO Summit is scheduled for June 9 to 10 in Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province.