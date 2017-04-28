Media comments on would-be GGG vs Cotto fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxingnewsandviews.com commented on possible fight between Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

"Golovkin vs Cotto while not Golovkin vs Canelo is still a fight that would sell and still an interesting match up. Even at this late stage in Miguel Cotto's glittering career he is still a draw, particularly in New York where Golovkin is quite popular as well. So perhaps a Madison Square Garden showdown is what is being eyed by team GGG at the moment", says the website.

Earlier Cotto trainer Freddie Roach stated to arrange fight vs. Golovkin by the year-end.