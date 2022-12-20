Media contribute to governments’ transparency and accountability – ex-President of Türkiye Abdullah Gül

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 11th President of Türkiye Abdullah Gül, who is participating in the 1st Central Asian Media Forum in Astana today, spoke on the role of media in a changing world, Kazinform reports.

As he said, the world develops today in the conditions of ‘tectonic shifts’.

In his words, year 2022 turned out to be quite complicated in regards to the security and prosperity of the Eurasian continent. «These ‘tectonic shifts’ began much earlier. In a new world order, political centres of gravitation move towards Asia, in particular, towards the Central Asian region, as it gains geostrategic importance. Upon gaining independence, the Central Asian countries could finally recover and began applying various approaches in their foreign policies, in order to ensure development at the regional level as well as geopolitical stability,» Abdullah Gül noted.

In his opinion, media should be viewed as great source of power today, since in the era of information and digital transformations, we can get access to any information.

«Every person can become a global citizen, who can express his own point of view. Media have a mirror effect, because through media we get a true picture of what is happening in other countries. All of these become possible thanks to the freedom of word,» he stressed.

«Media contribute to transparency and accountability of states and governments. Media is a critically important component of ensuring good governance, which can have a comprehensive impact. Ensuring equal opportunities and equal distribution of income is a synonym of good governance. These societies may see financial impact of such equal treatment, which enables them to become more sustainable. In such conditions, all conflicts are settled in a peaceful way. In these scenarios, governments have opportunity to correctly distribute its resources for the benefit of people and to ensure prosperity and improved living standards,» the ex-President of Türkiye emphasized.

He went on praising wise leadership of Kazakhstan, which «concentrated its efforts on ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity, and building good-neighbor relations with other countries.»

«Kazakhstan exerted great efforts in building the process of forming national identity. Here we should not forget about the country’s transition to market economy. The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev achieved a big progress in all the areas. Kazakhstan has promoted regional cooperation in Central Asia and has reinforced cooperation with the Turkic states,» he concluded.