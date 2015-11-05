EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:30, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Media: Explosion looks like possible cause of Russian A321 plane crash

    None
    None
    CAIRO. KAZINFORM - An explosion of either fuel or a bomb might have caused the crash of the Russian A321 plane over Sinai, the Reuters news agency said on Wednesday citing sources close to investigation of the flight recorders.

    "It is believed to be an explosion but what kind is not clear," the source said quoted by Reuters. "There is an examination of the sand at the crash site to try and determine if it was a bomb," TASS reports.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!