Media forum in Beijing highlights new opportunities for countries along Silk Road

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - New cooperation opportunities in manufacturing, finance and tourism for the countries located along the new Silk Road are the key themes of the 2016 Media Cooperation Forum on One Belt & One Road. The international forum organized by China's most influential newspaper People's Daily is running in Beijing on 25-27 July, BelTA has learned.

The event has brought together more than 200 media representatives from around the world, including Belarus, Russia and other CIS countries.

"We hope that this forum will contribute to a better understanding of the long-term and very promising Chinese initiative One Belt &One Road. Delegates will meet with high-ranking representatives of the Government and the Communist Party of China, prominent scientists and business leaders. Particular attention will be given to the progress already made in the new Silk Road projects. Along with this, the forum will discuss the issues related to the so-called new media and new media technologies," the organizers of the event noted.

The first business meetings of the delegates took place on 25 July. Besides, there was a colorful presentation of the authentic Chinese tea ceremony traditions, ceramics and calligraphy.

The Belt & Road initiative unites projects aimed at creating the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. It envisages the construction and development of the transport, energy, and trade corridor between the countries of Central, South Asia and Europe. The project which is open for all interested parties and relies on the principles of mutual benefit was initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.