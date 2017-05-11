Media forum in Turkestan gathers heads of Turkic-speaking mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Turkic World and the Information Space" media forum is underway in Turkestan, South Kazakhstan region as part of the TURKSOY initiative - the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, Kazinform reports.

The forum brought together heads of mass media organizations from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Bashkortostan (Russia). Attending the forum are representatives of "Kazinform" International News Agency, Anadolu Agency, TRT Avaz, Kazakh Radio and many more.



On Day 1 of the forum its participants visited a number of local sacred places, namely Sairam, Otyrar, Arystan-bab and the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum.



The forum is due to run until May 12. It was organized by the akimat of South Kazakhstan region and the International Turkic Academy.