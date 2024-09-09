EN
    10:15, 09 September 2024

    Media from 64 countries cover 5th World Nomad Games in Astana

    Media coverage
    Photo credit: Kabar

     The 5th World Nomad Games in Astana, are covered by media from 64 countries, correspondent of Kabar News Agency Jeenbek Sagynaliev told.

    He said that a press center has been organized for media representatives, where all conditions have been created for journalists.

     "All these journalists from 64 countries of the world came to cover and show the World Nomad Games, which were initiated by Kyrgyzstan," the correspondent said.

    Kyrgyz National Kabar News Agency is an international information partner of the World Nomad Games, which is held in Astana from September 8 to 14.

