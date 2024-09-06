EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:28, 06 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Media reports suggesting that Kazakhstan's energy ministry has requested shareholders in the Kashagan oilfield to delay maintenance are inaccurate

    Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
    Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Delaying maintenance was only one of the options considered during internal discussions, but it was never adopted, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.

    The Ministry confirms that the maintenance of the Kashgan field will proceed as scheduled starting October 3rd, as explained during the Ministry’s call with secondary sources as well as during the visit of OPEC Secretary General to Astana last week.

    Kazakhstan remains fully committed to the OPEC+ efforts and is taking all measures to fully comply with all its voluntary production reductions and meet the Compensation plan submitted to the OPEC Secretariat.

    Earlier, it was reported that the Ministry of Energy, regarding the news about the delay of maintenance at the Kashagan oil field, reports that such option was considered, but it was only at the level of discussions earlier.

    Tags:
    Energy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy Kashagan Oil and Gas OPEC+
    Сафаргалиева Малика
    Author
    Сафаргалиева Малика
    Currently reading
    x