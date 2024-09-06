Media reports suggesting that Kazakhstan's energy ministry has requested shareholders in the Kashagan oilfield to delay maintenance are inaccurate

Delaying maintenance was only one of the options considered during internal discussions, but it was never adopted, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Energy Ministry's press service.

The Ministry confirms that the maintenance of the Kashgan field will proceed as scheduled starting October 3rd, as explained during the Ministry’s call with secondary sources as well as during the visit of OPEC Secretary General to Astana last week.

Kazakhstan remains fully committed to the OPEC+ efforts and is taking all measures to fully comply with all its voluntary production reductions and meet the Compensation plan submitted to the OPEC Secretariat.

