ASTANA. KAZINFORM TheFightCity.com journalist Lee Wylie told about the punches that will bring success to Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) in the fight vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs), according to Sports.kz.

"Right uppercut-left hook to the body. A Golovkin favourite," Wylie tweeted. Golovkin vs. Alvarez fight will be held at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.