Media workers receive apartments on behalf of Kazakh President

Certificates for apartments have been handed over to workers of 16 Kazakhstani media outlets on behalf of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as the country marks the Day of Mass Media Workers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In his congratulatory speech, Advisor and Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali noted their significant contribution to domestic journalism.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

Congratulations on your professional holiday! Last year, the Head of State presented 65 apartments to journalists through the Damu fund… Since the previous year, the Head of State made it a tradition to hand over new apartments to journalists. Most importantly, apartments are presented to our colleagues who take part in development of the country, inform the population on reforms the Head of State carries out. This year, 67 apartments have been given, including three-room ones for the first time, said Uali during the handover ceremony.

According to him, among those received new apartments are 21 multi-child families, five single mothers and 11 families having persons with special needs.

Delivering a congratulatory speech was also the country’s Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

Among the recipients of new apartments are also the employees of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President. One of them is Zhannat Nurmaganbetova, who became the owner of a new three-room apartment. She has been working as a publishing editor of the English language editorial office of Kazinform News Agency for over 20 years and brought up five children.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

Receiving a 2-room apartment was Kazinform News Agency correspondent Marlan Zhiyenbay, who has been contributing to the Agency for 19 years and is among the best workers.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

Established in 2022, the work of the Presidential Initiatives’ Fund Dara aims at promoting the creative sector, ensuring favorable conditions for realizing creative potential of Kazakhstanis and creating new working places.