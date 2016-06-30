Mediation Institute to be established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of cooperation on the development of a mediation institute.

The signing of the memorandum was held within the framework of the expanded session of the Public Consent Republican Council under the People's Assembly.



The document was inked by Ilyas Ispanov for the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Leonid Prokopenko for the Secretariat of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.



"In 2011, Kazakhstan adopted the Law "On mediation" that serves as a foundation for the establishment of the International Mediation Center," deputy chairman of the People's Assembly Yeraly Tugzhanov said during the signing ceremony.