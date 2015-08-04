EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:08, 04 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Medical ethics program to be developed in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will develop and implement a nationwide medical ethics and communication skills program, according to the draft of the healthcare development program "Health" for 2016 - 2020.

    "To ensure the quality and responsiveness of the national healthcare system, we will develop and implement a nationwide medical ethics program that will involve health workers, the public, educational institutions, professional associations and the media," the document says.

    In addition, in order to introduce the international approaches and provide patient safety, we will implement a national system of accounting and analysis of medical errors through the use of confidential audit. At the same time, it is planned to review the system of responsibility of medical personnel with a partial transfer of criminal responsibility to administrative and professional, including the suspension or withdrawal of licenses for medical activity.

    "To unify clinical processes we will develop and introduce domestic and international clinical guidelines and protocols for prevention, diagnosis, treatment of diseases and rehabilitation of patients," the draft program says.

    Clinical guidelines and protocols for use in clinical practice will be approved by specially created expert advisory body, the Joint Commission on quality of medical services. The local quality management systems will be the internal audit service of medical organizations. Their activities will be based on a uniform system of risk management and regular auditing of clinical processes with independent medical experts. Source: primeminister.kz.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!