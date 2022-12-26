Medical facilities to be built in 18 villages in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Medical facilities are to be built in 18 rural settlements in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Within the national rural settlements development project medical facilities, including 11 medical clinics, one out-patient clinic, and six midwifery clinics, are to be built in 18 villages next year, the press service of the administration office of Atyrau region said in a statement.

Construction of five primary health care facilities is set to be completed as part of the region’s comprehensive development plan in rural areas.

An outpatient clinic is being constructed in the micro district of Bereke, Atyrau city, as well as a district hospital in Kulsary city. Repairs were underway in the hospital in Inder district, and the outpatient clinic in the village of Tushchikuduk, Isatai district. The regional perinatal center and phthisiopneumology center’s ventilation systems are under capital repair.

There are plans to build two policlinics for 250 visits, a 250-bed mental health center, an oncological dispensary with a radiological building, and an ambulance station with three substations in 2023.