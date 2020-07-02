EN
    21:39, 02 July 2020

    Medical graduates to help fight COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Medical graduates are to be attracted to the fight against the COVID-19 virus in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports referring to the Instagram post of the capital's Mayor Altai Kulginov.

    According to the post, 536 medical graduates will join the efforts to curb the COVID-19 virus. They are to join clinics, hospitals and ambulances, with some starting to work on July 3.

    The mayor also informed of ongoing systemic works to expand the bed capacity, acquire pharmaceuticals and so on.

