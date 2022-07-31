Medical societies warn of monkeypox care

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM On the day (Friday 29) that Brazil confirmed the first death related to the so-called monkeypox, in Minas Gerais, the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) and Brazilian of Infectology (SBI) released a note alerting doctors and the general population to the importance of be alert to the appearance of skin lesions.

Medical entities point out that, as the first symptoms of the disease can be similar to the signs of other diseases, including some Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and dermatoses, «it is very likely» that cases of monkeypox are underdiagnosed and therefore underdiagnosed, Agência Brasil reports .

The two medical societies reinforce recommendations already made by the World Health Organization (WHO), among them, the orientation that people reduce the number of sexual partners. The entities recall that, so far, men who have sex with men are considered people with greater potential to contract the disease.

Medical associations are asking the authorities to prepare public health services to deal with cases of the disease, including making vaccines available as soon as they are available.

Prevention

Due to the increasing emergence of new cases in several countries, the WHO declared the situation arising from the spread of the monkeypox virus as a public health emergency of international concern.

Even so, the disease is classified as a rare viral disease, and can be transmitted by hugs, kisses, massages, sexual intercourse, respiratory secretions and through contact with objects and surfaces with which a sick person has had contact. The anogenital region tends to be one of the most affected by the wounds caused by the disease.

According to the Sociedade Brasileira de Urologia (SBU) and Brasileira de Infectologia (SBI), people can protect themselves and help contain the spread of the virus that causes monkeypox, hMPXV (Human Monkeypox Virus), with measures such as frequent hand cleaning with 70% alcohol or soap and water.

In addition to avoiding physical contact with people who may be infected, sharing personal items, bedding and towels should be avoided until the diagnosis is excluded or the lesions have completely disappeared. Anyone who has had contact with infected people should be aware of the possible emergence of symptoms associated with the disease.

Finally, the entities emphasize that the current epidemic does not correlate with transmission from animals to humans. Therefore, there is no justification for any kind of attitude, much less cruelty towards animals, including monkeys.

Until the afternoon of this Thursday (28), Brazil had 978 confirmed cases of monkeypox.









Photo: NurPhoto