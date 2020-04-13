Medical staff coronavirus cases grows to 211

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The number of health workers who contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan reached 211 or 20.5% of total coronavirus tally,» head of the goods and services quality control committee Lyudmila Bayurbekova told an online briefing.

The most cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. 74 out of 211 worked with COVID-9 suspected and confirmed cases.

She also added that 20 people are kept at quarantine centre in Nur-Sultan, 10 in Karaganda region. There are 44 doctors are at infection diseases hospitals.

As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 979 coronavirus cases.