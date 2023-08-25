Medical team at King Saud University identifies genetic mutation that causes FVH

RIYADH. KAZINFORM A medical and research team from the College of Medicine at King Saud University successfully identified a genetic mutation that causes fulminant viral hepatitis (FVH) in patients with hepatitis A.

The team of the college’s Department of Pediatrics made the scientific identification in collaboration with laboratory immunologists from Rockefeller University in New York and Paris Cité University in France, SPA reports.

The college’s team included Doctors Rabih Halwani, Saleh Al-Muhsen, Fahad Al-Sohime, and Zobaida Al-Sum. The article announcing this scientific identification was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.