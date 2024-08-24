Medina Kuanyshbek claims bronze at U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman

Kazakhstani wrestler Medina Kuanyshbek won's the country fifth medal at the ongoing U17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Medina Kuanyshbek clashed with Yevheniia Druzenko of Ukraine in the women's 46 kg. Medina beat the Ukrainian athlete by a fall with a score of 6-5, claiming the bronze medal.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan won two silver and two bronze medals at the competition. Alpamys Bolatuly (51kg) and Yerkebulan Anapiya (80kg) claimed silver medals, while Anna Stratan (57kg) and Uldana Tileukhan (65kg) secured bronze medals.

The continental championships held at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Al Hussein Youth City in Amman brought together over 450 athletes from 20 countries.