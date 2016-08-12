Medvedev promises to consider returning sacred relics to Astana

SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev promised to look into the possibility of returning remains of one of the leaders of liberation movement Keiki Batyr to Astana at Kazakhstan's request.

During the meeting of Medvedev with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov in Sochi, the latter raise a number of ‘untraditional issues', according to Interfax.



Massimov asked his Russian counterpart to solve the issue of returning the remains of Keiki Batyr to Kazakhstan and lay it to rest. According to the Kazakh Premier, this issue is of paramount importance for the Kazakh people.



Massimov's request also included the return of Kenesary Khan's remains.



Russia's Prime Minister promised to assist in the settlement of these issues.



"I assure you I will give oral and, if necessary, written instruction to solve this issue," Medvedev said.