Medvedev signs order lifting ban off chartered flights between Russia and Turkey

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order to lift the ban for chartered flights between Russia and Turkey. The document is published on the government's website.

The document also reads the air companies serving chartered flights between Russia and Turkey should provide additional security measures.

The ban for chartered flights between Russia and Turkey is off, press service of the Ministry of Transport said on Sunday.

"Rosaviatsiya has sent notifications to Russian air companies and informed the system of managing air traffic," the press service reported statement by Minister Maxim Sokolov. "Thus, Russian air authorities ready to provide necessary conditions for serving chartered flights to Turkey, including issue of permissions to Russian air companies.".

