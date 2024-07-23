EN
    15:18, 23 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Meet athletes to represent Kazakhstan in shooting and sports gymnastics at 2024 Paris Games

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Shaken Baiyrbek

    Just three days are left until the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris gets underway, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Here’s a short information about the athletes who will represent Kazakhstan in rifle shooting and sports gymnastics.

    Rifle shooting:

    Islam Satpayev, born on September 21, 1998, in Almaty.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    Arina Altukhova, born in September 2003, in Almaty.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    Nikita Chiryukin, born on July 5 2002, in Shymkent.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    Konstantin Malinovskiy, born on August 3, 1999, in Almaty, is a silver and two-time bronze medalist of the 2023 ISSF World Shooting Championships.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    Irina Yunussmetova, born on November 25, 2001, in Shymkent.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    Alexandra Le, born on May 3, 2004, in Almaty.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    Sports gymnastics:

    Milad Karimi, born on June 21, 1999, in Almaty, is a bronze medalist in the floor exercise at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    Nariman Kurbanov, born on December 6, 1997, in Almaty, is the 2023 Asian Games bronze medalist on the pommel horse.

    Paris Olympic Games
    Photo: Kazakh Sport Directorate

    It’s worth noting that Kazakhstani athletes hold the final part of their training camps, as first athletes begun making their journeys to Paris on July 18. Kazakhstani boxers arrived in the Olympic Village in Paris just yesterday.

    Kazakhstan has earned 92 Olympic Games berths in 25 sports, including boxing, judo, artistic gymnastics, track-and-field, kayaking and canoeing, rifle shooting, Greco-Roman wrestling, freestyle wrestling, archery, trap-shooting, tennis, road cycling, swimming, modern pentathlon, taekwondo, cycling track, trampoline gymnastics, badminton, rowing, rhythmic gymnastics, triathlon, table tennis, climbing and breaking.

    The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. The event will bring together 10,500 athletes from 205 countries, who will compete for 329 sets of medals in 32 sports.

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kazakhstan Sport
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
