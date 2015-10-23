EN
    19:46, 23 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Meeting between foreign ministers of Russia, US, Saudi Arabia and Turkey starts in Vienna

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkey has started in the Imperial hotel in Vienna.

    The ministers already held several bilateral and multilateral meetings. The situation in Syria dominates the agenda.

    The four-party meeting brings together Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US State Secretary John Kerry, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Kazinform refers to TASS.

