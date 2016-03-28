Meeting between Putin, Elton John possible - Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British singer and composer Elton John may take place if time can be found in the president's busy schedule during the musician's upcoming trip to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

In September, John thanked Putin "for reaching out and speaking via telephone" in a message on his Instagram account. The following day, two Russian pranksters confessed that they had telephoned the musician, posing as the Russian president.

After the prank call, the Russian leader called the British artist and suggested a meeting, urging him not to be offended by the call.

"Indeed, when they had a phone conversation a few months ago, they agreed to meet during Elton John's visit to Moscow if their schedules coincide. That's why, once the timeframe of his [John's] stay [in Russia] is specified and if president's schedule permits it, such a meeting cannot be ruled out," Peskov said in answer to a question on the matter.

John is expected to give a concert in the Russian capital Moscow on May 30, Sputniknews.com reports.

