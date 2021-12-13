EN
    19:43, 13 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Meeting dated to Independence Day held at Senate

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On the eve of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev awarded deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament state prizes, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

    At the solemn meeting, Speaker Ashimbayev extended his congratulations on the Independence Day to those attending and highlighted the country’s key achievements during the years of independence. He also briefed those present what had been done in order to strengthen the country's legal framework.

    Maulen Ashimbayev noted that throughout years of independence Kazakhstan had achieved significant success thanks to Elbasy’s policy. The country, in his words, managed to ensure its further growth through continuity of the political course.

    During the meeting Ashimbayev presented the Barys Order and Qurmet Order to MPs as well as the staff of the Senate’s Office.


    Kazakhstan Parliament Senate 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence
