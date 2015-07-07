Meeting of BRICS, SCO, EAEU leaders to show Western inability to isolate Russia - expert

PRETORIA. KAZINFORM - The forthcoming summit of the BRICS group (comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will demonstrate the failure of the Western attempts to isolate Russia, says Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, chief executive of South African Institute of International Affairs.

"It highlights to the West that Russia is not isolated like it wished," she told TASS on Monday. The member-countries of the three organizations will discuss the global challenges, specifically, countering terrorism and extremism. According to Sidiropoulos, a new economic partnership strategy can be discussed as well. "This may be seen in a broader geopolitical context against US-driven Trans-Pacific Partnership trade initiative which does not include China. It is interpreted as response to shifting geopolitical tide in the region," Sidiropoulos said. "There is nothing wrong with creating a platform to exchange views and share economic vision. Meetings with new potential partners are always welcome," she added. Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship in April. The main event of Russia's chairmanship is the BRICS summit to be held in Ufa on July 8 and 9. The SCO summit will be held on July 9 and 10. An informal meeting of the leaders of the BRICS, SCO and EAEU member-countries will also take place on July 9.