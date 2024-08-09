Meeting of Central Asian foreign ministers kicks off in Astana

The meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu welcomed the high guests and thanked them for accepting his invitation to participate in the event.

According to him, today's meeting evidences common support and firm commitment to further strengthening of the multifaceted pentalateral cooperation.

Murat Nurtleu expressed confidence that the meeting would be productive and would lay a foundation for successful organization of today’s Summit of the Central Asian leaders.

“It would not be an exaggeration to say that we have achieved significant progress since the First Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Astana. Today, the GDP of all Central Asian countries comprises around $450 billion. Sustainable growth is observed in mutual trade. In the past 5 years, this indicator increased by 80% having achieved $11 billion. The mechanisms of interaction of parliaments, security councils, sectoral departments and the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia were launched,” said Nurtleu.

He added that the region’s countries have shifted to a brand-new level of interaction this year. The Council of National Coordinators started its activity.

The progress achieved in regional cooperation sparks great interest of the international community and is supported by the nearest strategic partners.

“This is proved by the outcomes of the CA+ meetings held with the participation of China, Russia, the U.S., India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Germany, Italy and a number of multilateral structures. Kazakhstan, as the presiding country, has carried out huge work to further strengthen the potential of consultative meetings. For the first time, meetings of the secretaries of security councils, ministers of energy and information, as well as the Forum of Central Asian Historians was held,” said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

Murat Nurtleu thanked his colleagues for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives and fruitful joint work in preparation of a number of documents in the field of industry, energy, transport and logistics.

“Today’s Summit will result in signing the Central Asia-2040 Regional Cooperation Development Concept. I am confident, that the implementation of these documents will contribute to further stage-by-stage development of mutually beneficial partnership and strengthening the international identity of our region,” Murat Nurtleu said.

Today, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the 1st Summit of the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue.